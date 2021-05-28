Monster Hunter Rise has now shipped over 7 million copies worldwide
Capcom has announced that the long-awaited mainline game in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise, has now shipped over seven million copies worldwide. To celebrate the occasion, Capcom has informed players that they can claim Kamura Pack 3 for free, which contains a number of potions and items for you to use in-game. Monster Hunter Rise is a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch and is available now at both retail and digitally via the Nintendo eShop.mynintendonews.com