Lincoln County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC081-109-125-290200- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.Y.0034.000000T0000Z-210529T0600Z/ /HRHO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 851 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Advisory continues for the North Canadian River near Harrah. * Until late tonight. * At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Action stage is 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas along the river may occur in eastern Oklahoma County... the southwest corner of Lincoln County... and northwestern Pottawatomie County. Target Area: Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma North Canadian River near Harrah affecting Lincoln, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
