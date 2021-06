(Victor Valley)– The Golden State’s newest millionaires could also be the most newly vaccinated against COVID-19. Ten vaccinated Californians will each receive $1.5 million, 30 will receive $50,000, and the first 2 million who get vaccinated starting this afternoon will receive $50 online or grocery gift cards under a $116.5 million “Vax for the Win” incentive plan announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom today.