The Salvation Army of Redding is seeking support from donors to build a commercial kitchen to better serve their community during disasters. The nonprofit has received two amazing donations of $1,500 towards this project, and it’s challenging the community to match those gifts. The Salvation Army needs to raise $65,000 to build the commercial kitchen. The current kitchen at the Redding location is essentially inoperable at this time with a broken stove and a lack of space. The new commercial kitchen would take The Salvation Army from being able to prepare zero hot meals on site, to at least 1,200 per day.