Physics paper named ‘Editors Suggestion’ in Physical Review B

The digital era has ushered in a wave of easy to click content, creating a competitive sea of influencers and creators grasping for people’s attention. This leads to clickbait and succumbing to profit by clicks and traffic — oftentimes with the subject material being completely false. It is absolutely valid, as any normal person, to want a bit of entertainment. However, the source of our entertainment and what we choose to indulge in, can, and in fact should be, both fun and educational. One such indulgent activity is the vetted information found in museums and not just for the exhibits either. What once were run entirely by women and dubbed salons back in the 18th century, museums have remained an important part of modern history. Through the decades, we have seen these institutions give way to recent innovations and technology is the newest obstacle they have yet to tackle.
