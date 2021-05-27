CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics paper named ‘Editors Suggestion’ in Physical Review B

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHarvey Mudd College Professor of Physics Nicholas Breznay ’02 and student researcher Isaac Zinda ’20 have co-authored a paper “Magnon-spinon dichotomy in the Kitaev hyperhoneycomb β−Li₂IrO₃”, which has been named an “Editor’s Suggestion” in Physical Review B. “In short, we used cutting-edge x-ray techniques to find evidence...

