Physics paper named ‘Editors Suggestion’ in Physical Review B

An interview with Emily Fok ’22, Chemistry major. I was actually deciding between chemistry and engineering when I was a freshman. Obviously, there’s no chemical engineering major at Mudd, but I heard you could either do chemistry and take engineering courses on the side, or you could do the reverse. I chose to do chemistry and take engineering classes on the side just because it’s more flexible. I really like chemistry, especially the lab portion. I really like, running reactions and just being able to make different things in labs. That’s really exciting. Having the classroom and hands-on portion, it’s really cool to see how things translated into the lab. Doing research over the summer also helped me decide that chemistry was something I want to continue pursuing.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO