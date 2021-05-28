Know Your Crypto: 5 Key Differences and Similarities between Bitcoin and Ethereum

Although Ethereum and Bitcoin were created with different intended purposes in mind, they are both an option worth considering from an investor’s point of view. Even today when cryptocurrencies have reached the point of becoming mainstream, too many people jump straight into investing without doing any prior research. While everyone has a different taste when it comes to risk tolerance, not having the slightest clue about what you’re getting yourself into has never been a good idea. It’s much better to strive for making an informed decision instead, and you’re in the right place for that.