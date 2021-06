MILTON, Del. – A Georgetown man is behind bars on attempted murder and other charges following an altercation late last month. According to police, at around 11:20 p.m. on May 22nd, a 52-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were involved in an altercation with a male suspect in the roadway on West Springside Drive, in the Cool Springs Development. During the incident, the female was reportedly stabbed in the hand by the suspect. As she was fleeing the scene with the male victim, the suspect fired several rounds in the direction of the victim’s vehicle, hitting it three times.