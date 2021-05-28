Cancel
Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

OSLO, May 28 (Reuters) - Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday.

While day-to-day operation of the $1.3 trillion fund is run by Norges Bank Investment Management and its chief executive, Nicolai Tangen, the central bank’s board sets its budgets and risk guidelines and manages relations with the finance ministry. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

