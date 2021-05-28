Predators 3, Hurricanes 4 (OT): On To Next Year

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's overtime loss to Carolina in Game 3. As was the case in Games One and Two of this series, Game Three was a close, hard-fought contest that could have gone either way. Unlike the earlier games, in which both clubs defended tightly and scoring chances were hard to come by, this one was more wide-open. The Lightning and Hurricanes produced more dangerous scoring chances in Game Three than they did in the first two games combined. The Lightning amassed more of those chances. But Carolina goalie Petr Mzazek delivered a terrific performance for his team, stopping 35 of 37 shots. Of course, the other big storyline from the game was that the Lightning didn't score on their late third period/overtime power play and the Hurricanes converted on their overtime man advantage.