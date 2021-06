Dipa Karmakar, the female gymnast from Agartala, Tripura, stunned the whole world by finishing fourth in the Rio Olympics. She lost an Olympic medal by a whisker. Since then, Dipa has been eyeing the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she had missed a medal in Rio, she was preparing for a podium finish in Tokyo. But the Corona pandemic has ruined all her plans and preparations. Dipa could not get a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics as one qualifying competition after another got cancelled. She didn’t even get the chance to qualify. On the other hand, Pranati Nayak, a female gymnast from West Bengal, got Olympic clearance in the continental quota. This time she will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics.