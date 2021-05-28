CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Guam, CNMI agree to standard proof of vaccination for travelers

By Wayne Chargualaf
pncguam.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe public health agencies of Guam and the CNMI have come to an agreement when it comes to travel between the two jurisdictions. Guam Public Health and the CNMI Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation agreed to a...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY
discoverestevan.com

Proof of Vaccination Requirements Expanded

A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.
RETAIL
pncguam.com

GVB to lobby Biden administration for Guam exemption from vaccinated travel rule

The Guam Visitors Bureau plans to ask Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to lobby the Biden administration for a Guam exemption to the president’s recent vaccinated travel directive. The White House had announced that come November, it will lift the ban on most travelers as long as they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnmi#Immunization#Guam Public Health
BoardingArea

No, Your CDC Vaccination Card Isn’t Good Enough For Singapore. Here’s What Proof You Need for Quarantine-Free Travel

From October 19, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to visit Singapore quarantine-free for the first time in more than 18-months. But there’s a big problem that will mean millions of travelers from the United States will still be barred from entering Singapore even though they are fully vaccinated – Singapore refuses to accept the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination card as proof.
TRAVEL
Antelope Valley Press

Vaccination proof now required in California schools

PALMDALE — Starting today, California school employees must submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or agree to weekly testing under a public health order issued by the California Department of Public Health. The Department of Public Health issued the policy, this past August, to give schools three months to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Albany Herald

Canada launches proof of vaccination credential for international travel

Canada is launching a standardized proof of vaccination credential in the coming weeks for both domestic and international travel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement outside a children's hospital in Ottawa Thursday, saying Canada is among the world's leaders in vaccination rates and Canadians want to begin traveling again.
TRAVEL
pncguam.com

GDOE to start COVID testing of employees; student testing will be voluntary

The Guam Department of Education plans to start the COVID testing of its unvaccinated employees next Monday as required by the governor’s executive order. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said notices have already gone out to the employees who are required to test, and this includes those who may have received only the first dose of vaccination.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WNCY

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport – officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces – which have primary responsibility for...
TRAVEL
pncguam.com

Guam preparing for imminent approval of COVID vaccination for children ages 5 to 11

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is already making plans for the imminent approval of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old. On Thursday, the Biden administration detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
KIDS
Fronteras Desk

Mexico’s president promises a solution for proof of vaccination

With the U.S.-Mexico border set to reopen to many fully vaccinated travelers next month, Mexico’s president promised Wednesday to ensure easier access to required vaccination certificates. Mexican health officials acknowledged this week that many people have been unable to access accepted forms of proof of vaccination that will be needed...
WORLD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
pncguam.com

103 new COVID cases, 44 hospitalized

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,247 tests performed on October 20. Thirty-four (34) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 17,379 officially reported cases, 226 deaths, 2,355 cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theappalachianonline.com

App State to require proof of COVID vaccine for employees

Beginning Monday, App State will require all employees to upload their vaccination cards, shifting away from the current attestation form that faculty and staff fill out, the university announced in an update Friday. Vaccinated students on campus are currently required to submit their vaccination status or undergo weekly testing. Vaccinated...
EDUCATION
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

CDC panel backs expanded COVID-19 booster rollout

Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Health officer issues criteria for lifting order requiring masking in indoor public places

Health department will lift the indoor masking requirement when certain criteria are met. – As COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations decrease across San Luis Obispo County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today issued criteria for lifting the current Health Officer Order requiring masking in all indoor public places.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy