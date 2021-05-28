MLB rumors: Potential Yankees trade target Trey Mancini hoping for playoff run ... with the Orioles

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Means no-hit the Seattle Mariners. Since that day, the Orioles have played 25 games. They are 4-21 in those games. If we’re being honest, the way this Orioles season has swung probably isn’t a shock. It’s disappointing, no doubt there, but if you were told before the season that the Orioles would be 19-37 now you likely wouldn’t be surprised. So you shouldn’t be surprised that the next thing as far as the Orioles’ major league roster goes is the trade deadline. The Orioles have some valuable pieces so the trick will be determining who they want to move and for what. The second part is far more complicated and sadly outside my realm of expertise beyond generalities, but the first part is absolutely worth discussing. So let’s discuss it!