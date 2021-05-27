Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Dianne Morales calls campaign a ‘beautiful mess’ as staff seeks union

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive mayoral candidate Dianne Morales called the state of her chaotic campaign a “beautiful mess” as some staffers look to unionize amid ongoing internal turmoil. “It’s a beautiful and messy thing, that they’re doing this,” Morales said Thursday during an appearance on NY1’s “Inside City Hall.”. “I think it’s reflective...

wmleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Louis
Person
Dianne Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Union#New Yorkers#Nix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
New York City, NYalaturkanews.com

Local Matters: New York City mayoral candidate Dianne Morales on key issues

New York City residents are casting their early ballots in a crowded mayoral primary race. According to a new poll from WNBC, Politico and Telemundo 47, Democratic candidates Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia are leading the pack. Dianne Morales, another Democrat vying for the spot, joins CBSN to discuss key issues like crime and housing. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Maine Statemomsrising.org

Moms Leader Condemns Maine Governor’s Decision to Keep Youth Prison Open, Demands State and Federal Lawmakers Invest in Children, Not Prisons

“Maine Governor Janet Mills chose prisons for kids instead of hearing the voices of Maine’s youth calling for change. We are appalled that Governor Mills callously vetoed a bill to close Long Creek Youth Development Center, a youth prison. The Maine Legislature’s passage of this bill was a major victory for Maine's children and families, and Mills’ decision to keep funding the incarceration of children -- a cruel, expensive, racist and ineffective practice -- rather than investing those funds in community-based alternatives that promote healing and build real safety is a deep and profound disappointment. Long Creek disproportionately incarcerates youth of color, and this veto is a major step backward for racial justice as well as public safety in Maine.
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

LaGrange leaders to serve on GMA committee

Two LaGrange leaders will be serving on the Georgia Municipal Association’s “Excellence in Policing” committee, according to a City of LaGrange press release. LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar will be serving as co-chair of the committee, and Trustbuilding Inc. Executive Director Chalton Askew will also represent LaGrange on the committee.
SocietyPosted by
Fox News

As racist as apple pie: Media's obsession with the label 'racist'

If you’re planning to enjoy a warm slice of apple pie for Independence Day, beware that you may be contributing to, according to a column in The Guardian, an American tradition of "stolen land, wealth, and labor." And remember that when you see the distinctive yellow coloring of an Audobon’s...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden misunderstands the Second Amendment

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden inadvertently made the case for why the Second Amendment is necessary. "Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government," he said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."
Societytraindemocrats.org

Staff Academy: Changing Campaign Culture Across America

NDTC’s Staff Academy is an intensive, 10-week program designed to recruit, train, and connect campaign staff to paid career opportunities in Democratic politics. Since the program launched in 2019, it has graduated over 300 individuals trained in campaign communications, digital, and fundraising. Yet this is only part of Staff Academy’s...
Congress & Courtsbreachrepairers.org

Asking “Whose Side Are You On,” The Poor People’s Campaign Hosts Moral March on Manchin and McConnell

Twenty-Three People Arrested as They Engaged in a Nonviolent Moral Civil Disobedience in front of the Hart Building. WASHINGTON – More than 300 people gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court today for a Poor People’s Campaign Moral March on Manchin and McConnell. Hundreds participated in the COVID-safe march, in addition to the tens of thousands of online viewers. Twenty-three people surrendered their bodies to arrest as the group marched from the Supreme Court to the Hart building in an attempt to meet with Sens. Manchin and McConnell. The group engaged in nonviolent moral, civil disobedience and was arrested in front of the Hart building to dramatize that the senators were wrong and would not meet their constituents.
Politicstrentonian.ca

Kingston Green Party stands by leader Annamie Paul

As Canada prepares for an upcoming election, the Kingston Green Party is looking beyond the internal conflict that has plagued the party for the past month. The Green Party of Canada has been grappling with scandal and in-fighting following the defection of Fredericton MP, Jenica Atwin, who left the Green Party to join the Liberals earlier this month.
NY1

City Council, mayor continue budget negotiations

It’s been a busy few weeks for a lot of elected officials. But now, even as votes are being tallied, it’s time to get to work. “A lot of Council members understandably had to focus on the election right in front of them,” the mayor said earlier this week. “It was hard for people to put in quite as much time as they normally would into a budget.”
Labor IssuesWTOP

Laid-off DC restaurant worker renews effort to increase minimum wage for tipped employees

A D.C. restaurant worker who lost his job in the middle of the pandemic has launched an initiative to increase the city’s minimum wage for tipped employees. Earlier this week, Ryan O’Leary, who has lived in D.C. for 10 years and worked in the restaurant industry as a server, filed the District of Columbia Full Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers Amendment Act of 2022. O’Leary told WTOP that the initiative includes many elements of previous efforts to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers.
Americascanadianlabour.ca

Canada’s unions welcome new hate speech provisions, express concern about timing

Canada’s unions are cautiously welcoming proposed federal legislative amendments to make it easier to prosecute and hold accountable purveyors of hate speech. The federal government tabled amendments to the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Criminal Code and the Youth Criminal Justice Act on Wednesday. Yet Canada’s unions say the timing...