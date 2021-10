BOSTON (CBS) – City officials declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency on Tuesday, and Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced an Executive Order to combat a tent city that has popped up at the heart of the crisis in Boston. In recent weeks, dozens of tents have lined the area around Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Ave, known as “Mass and Cass” and “Methadone Mile”, near where the South End and Roxbury meet. The area has long been the site of open drug dealing and addiction. The city says it generates two dump trucks worth of waste a day...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO