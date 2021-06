More than a dozen student researchers will soon watch their experiments launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission contracted by NASA will deliver thousands of pounds of critical cargo and research to the orbiting laboratory and is slated for launch no earlier than 1:29 p.m. EDT on June 3 from Kennedy Space Center. This mission includes several research and technology development investigations sponsored by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory. These inquiries seek to use the unique environment of the ISS to bring value to our nation, drive a robust market in low Earth orbit, and engage the next generation of researchers and explorers.