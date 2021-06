SATURDAY - SUNDAY. High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring in a gradual increase in clouds today thanks to a southeast wind off the Atlantic ocean. A few scattered showers are also possible, mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures climb into the 70s and mid 80s with muggy conditions. Sunday looks similar with morning clouds and some afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. there will be a better chance for afternoon storms, but any activity looks to be West of the Blue Ridge.