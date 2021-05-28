Disaster preparedness week: See what’s exempt during the sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday started Friday.

People can buy several items without sales tax before the hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

Officials said now is the time to get prepared. Floridians should get their hurricane kits ready.

Here’s a list of items that are tax exempt:

Ice packs for $20 or less.

Flashlights for $40 or less.

Lanterns for $40 or less.

Candles for $40 or less.

Gas or diesel fuel container for $50 or less.

Batteries for $50 or less.

Two-way and weather band radios for $50 or less.

Coolers and ice chests for $60 or less.

Portable power banks for $60 or less.

Tarps for $100 or less.

Flexible waterproof sheeting for $100 or less.

Ground anchor systems for $100 or less.

Tie-down kits for $100 or less.

Bungee cords for $100 or less.

Ratchet straps for $100 or less.

Portable generators for $1,000 or less.

Florida’s tax-free holiday runs through June 6.

