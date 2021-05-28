Cancel
XDA Basics: How to set up Google Authenticator on your new Android phone

By Tobias Westphal
xda-developers
 20 days ago

Enabling two-factor authentication adds an extra level of security to your online accounts. The Google Authenticator app is an easy way to get and manage the passcodes that are needed for this. In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up Google Authenticator on your new Android phone. For this...

www.xda-developers.com
Cell PhonesLifehacker

How to Preemptively Block Ad-Tracking on Your Android

Later this year, Google will begin blocking advertisers and developers from accessing a device’s advertising ID if users opt-out of personalized ads, mirroring the controversial changes (controversial to advertisers, anyway) that Apple introduced in iOS 14.5. While you’re waiting, though, you can opt-out of personalized ads right now on all Android devices by preemptively turning off ad tracking.
Cell Phonesava360.com

How to Monitor & Track Android Phone Remotely | KidsGuard Pro

Monitor & Trace Android phone remotely with KidsGuard Pro. https://www.clevguard.com/android-parental-control/?utm_medium=youtube-c&utm_source=WOW%20Technology&utm_campaign=ChenXuan&utm_term=KGA210604,01 KidsGuard Pro for Android helps users monitor 30+ files including WhatsApp, SMS, calls, social media and more on the target cell phone. It can also track the target's real-time location without knowing. #monitor #track #kidsguard #parentalcontrol #app. ******************************. Follow On...
TechnologyBenzinga

Google Ramps Up Android Privacy Features Following Apple: FT

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will add extra protection for Android users to prevent advertiser tracking as they flip apps to challenge Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) image as a personal data protector, Financial Times reports. Android users can already limit ad tracking or reset their Advertising IDs. But...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Set an Alarm for Sunrise or Sunset on Android

Alarms are typically set to specific times, but it’s possible to create alerts based on the dynamic sunrise and sunset times in your area. This can be done with a Google Assistant routine on Android. If you’re interested in doing this on an iPhone, it’s possible through a Shortcuts automation....
Computerstechnootips.com

How to Check Google Storage Space (Desktop/Phone)

You may be known that Google account has a free storage limit of 15GB but it’s used in Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. And it evaporates storage slowly. Do you know that how to check to google storage space, if don’t then here we guide you. Don’t worry it...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

No more search engine auctions for Android: Google is giving up pay-to-play

From September all search engines that want to appear in the selection screen on Android devices – without having to pay Google for them. Apparently the EU Commission put pressure on the search engine giant, which is also responsible for Android. So far, other providers had to bid in auctions to be displayed in a selection menu. That was called pay-to-play. Only the four highest bidders were then given a place.
Cell Phonestechnootips.com

How to Make FaceTime Call to Android Phones from iPhone

The Cupertino giant introduced a pretty neat feature that promises to kickstart a never seen before bonhomie between iOS and Android while showcasing the brand new iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021. And that is you can make FaceTime calls to Android Phones from iPhone. Here is the step by step guide about How to Make FaceTime Call to Android Phones from iPhone.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Set Up and Use Your Facebook Portal TV for Video Chats

Video chatting has become increasingly popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing and isolation became the norm in the wake of the pandemic as restrictions were imposed on physical gatherings to curb the coronavirus. Thanks to video technology, we were able to see and interact with the people that...
Technologyxda-developers

XDA Basics: What is Google Smart Lock and How does it work?

Have you ever seen somebody pick up their Android phone and have it unlock without a passcode, but when you try it, there’s a security measure in place? Well, Google Smart Lock is a feature that can be responsible for such behavior. While not the most secure way to protect your device and its contents, it does make it more accessible in specific scenarios. Under the Smart Lock banner, Google presents three products – Smart Lock for Android, Smart Lock for Passwords, and Smart Lock for Chromebook, each of which aims to make your life easier.
TechnologyGizmodo

Google Releases Second Android 12 Beta With New Features

Google released the first Android 12 beta at Google I/O back in May, but that version didn’t have all the new updates and features that will be included in the final release later this year. Today Google is releasing the second version of the Android 12 beta, which adds a new Privacy Dashboard, updates to wifi controls, and more.
Cell Phonesguidingtech.com

How to Set Up Data Limit on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Mobile data is costly. So you should keep track of data usage on your phone to avoid any bill shocks at the end of the month. You won't have to use third-party apps on the Samsung Galaxy phones. That's because Samsung integrates the data saver option to track the data usage with the One UI 3.0 update.
Cell Phonesdweb.news

Huawei unveiled its new OS that will replace Google’s Android

When Huawei found itself unable to do business with US tech companies a couple of years ago, the Chinese handset vendor rolled out a version of Android with no Google apps preinstalled. The US ban on Huawei meant Google could not license the Android experience available on other handsets to Huawei, so the Chinese giant had to create a fork for the world’s most popular mobile operating system. All Huawei Android phones that followed shipped with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform on top of Android. That was a massive challenge for Huawei. International Android buyers are used to a specific Android experience that includes access to Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps, and especially the Play Store. Huawei had to devise its own app store (the AppGallery) on its new phones, and it could not include any Google apps.