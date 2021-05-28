XDA Basics: How to set up Google Authenticator on your new Android phone

Have you ever seen somebody pick up their Android phone and have it unlock without a passcode, but when you try it, there’s a security measure in place? Well, Google Smart Lock is a feature that can be responsible for such behavior. While not the most secure way to protect your device and its contents, it does make it more accessible in specific scenarios. Under the Smart Lock banner, Google presents three products – Smart Lock for Android, Smart Lock for Passwords, and Smart Lock for Chromebook, each of which aims to make your life easier.