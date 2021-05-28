Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC125-133-282145- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0033.210528T0942Z-210529T0000Z/ /TCMO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 442 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Little River near Tecumseh. * From early this morning to this evening. * At 3:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall to 5.4 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Low-lying croplands... pastures... and rural roads may experience shallow flooding or be isolated by deeper water in overflow channels cutting across the flood plain. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties.