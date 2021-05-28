Cancel
Cato Expert Offers Multiple Reasons to Reject Federal Infrastructure Plan

By Mitch Kokai
Chris Edwards of the Cato Institute offers Daily Caller a list of reasons to oppose the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposals. President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is getting pushback from Republicans and moderate Democrats. Members are questioning the bill’s large cost and are concerned that funding it with corporate tax increases would undermine the recovery. Senate Republicans are talking about a compromise package of $600 billion or more, but that is still a lot of money that the federal government does not have.

