Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Dr. Fauci on Saturday after thousands of emails shed light on his correspondence during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The big lie started almost as soon as the virus hit. It was a virus that simply jumped from animal to human. We now know Dr. Anthony Fauci, the alleged prince of all things COVID, knew of the whispers but did everything he could to deny that the virus was engineered to infect and kill humans. So, for 15 months we were sold the big lie. The one that killed more than half a million Americans, shut down our economy, divided our country.