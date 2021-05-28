Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Poland: Tychy Falcons sign quarterback Gabriel Losada

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tychy Falcons of the Polish Football League have signed quarterback Gabriel Losada for the remainder of the 2021 season. The currently undefeated (3-0) Falcons have brought in Losada to replace Jules St. Ge, who suffered a season-ending injury in their last game. Losada will take the reins of an offense that is currently averaging 33 points per game. Tychy’s new quarterback brings experience from Spain and France, having most recently played for the Cannes Iron Mask in 2020.

www.americanfootballinternational.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Tychy Falcons#The Cannes Iron Mask#American#St Mary S High School#The Warsaw Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons sign OLB Jeff Holland

The Atlanta Falcons have signed outside linebacker Jeff Holland to a one-year contract. The 6-2, 249-pound linebacker participated in Atlanta's mandatory minicamp as a tryout player. Holland was originally signed by the Denver Broncos following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn and has appeared in three career games. The...
NFLUSA Today

Former Falcons CB Darqueze Dennard signs with Cardinals

Another member of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons secondary has officially departed via free agency, and this time, it isn’t for the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dennard, 29, was originally selected in the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens sign former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray

The Baltimore Ravens continue to add talent at wide receiver. On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray. According to Ian Rapport, it is a one-year deal, pending a physical. The move comes after ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin reported that the Ravens...
NFLchatsports.com

3 free agents the Atlanta Falcons should instantly sign after the Julio Jones trade

Oct 25, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) and Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) pressure Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. In the seemingly never-ending war between the...
NFLOpelika-Auburn News

Atlanta Falcons sign Auburn’s Jeff Holland after tryout

‘Sensei Mud’ has another chance in the league. The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Auburn defensive line star Jeff Holland after bringing him into minicamp as a tryout player, the team announced Thursday. Holland captured the attention of Auburn fans during his time on the Plains from 2015-17, sporting that...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons only team in NFL yet to sign a draft pick from 2021 draft class

After the Saints signed their entire 2021 draft class, the Falcons are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t signed a draft pick from this year’s class of rookies. The Julio Jones trade has been recently attributed as the only possible way Terry Fontenot could create enough cap space to sign the 2021 draft class, and that’s false. IF Jones and the Falcons wanted to work things out, Fontenot could’ve restructured his deal to generate the cap space needed to sign the rookies. Fontenot also could’ve restructured or extended Grady Jarrett to effectively do the same thing.
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Falcons sign former Auburn pass rushing threat Jeff Holland

The Atlanta Falcons have signed outside linebacker Jeff Holland to a one-year contract, the NFL team announced Thursday. The 6-2, 249-pound linebacker participated in Atlanta’s mandatory minicamp as a tryout player. Holland was originally signed by the Denver Broncos following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn and has appeared...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Falcons sign five members of 2021 draft class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed the following draft picks:. The Falcons selected Mayfield with the 68th overall pick in the third round. The six-foot-five, 328-pound offensive lineman played three seasons at Michigan, appearing in 18 games and making 15 starts. Mayfield anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a running game that gained over 2,200 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns in the 2019 season. In 18 games, the Michigan native only allowed two sacks.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons sign rookie CB Avery Williams

The Falcons have some cap space at last, and they’re signing their rookie class. Rookie cornerback Avery Williams seems to be the first one to sign, per his representation. The cap-strapped Falcons have been in a holding pattern with rookies since the draft while they worked out a trade for Julio Jones, who headed to the Titans in a swap that brought Atlanta back a 2nd round pick and a conditional 4th round pick. The team may add a few free agents between now and the season, but the real reason to clear that space was to get guys like Williams inked to rookie deals, and D.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Sign Third-Round G Jalen Mayfield, Four Additional Draft Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have signed third-round G Jalen Mayfield to a rookie deal, the team announced. That’s in addition to four other members of their rookie class, whose signings have trickled in throughout today. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Kyle Pitts TE. 2 Richie Grant S. 3 Jalen Mayfield OL...
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons will reportedly sign rookie DE Ade Ogundeji today

The Falcons have a number of options for defensive end, but they do not have a lot of proven quality pass rushers in the mix. That means there’s certainly an opening for any young players who can prove they’re ready to make an impact, and one of those players might just be rookie Ade Ogundeji.
NFLallfans.co

Forgotten Falcons: Mike Pitts

You may remember that the last two springs, we took a look back at Falcons the fanbase may have forgotten about, but were terrific contributors and/or fan favorites back when they played for Atlanta. We unearthed names from recent history, like Antone Smith and Rod Coleman, and we dug a little deeper into the past to remember the likes of Ray Brown and Brian Jordan. During the quiet few weeks ahead before training camp, we’ll bring a few more names to the fore.
NFLYardbarker

TheScore predicts that the Falcons will sign Golden Tate

With the departure of Julio Jones leaving a massive hole in the offense, at least one media outlet believes that the Falcons could be in play for one of the better free agent receiving options left on the market:. Tate’s production has steadily dropped off over the past three seasons....
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets sign former Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman

The Jets added a safety with ties to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Thursday. New York signed 29-year-old Sharrod Neasman, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Neasman spent the past five years with the Falcons. He has more special teams experience than safety experience, but he did earn two starts under Ulbrich in 2020. Neasman finished the season with 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
NFLallfans.co

Falcons will reportedly sign WR Jeff Badet

Atlanta’s not quite done tinkereing with their receiver corps, evidently, as they’re reportedly signing former Washington wide receiver Jeff Badet. There’s no word yet on a corresponding move for Atlanta, which was at a full 90 man roster if my math is correct, which is never a sure bet. The...
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' George Obinna: Signs deal with Falcons

Obinna (triceps) signed with the Falcons on Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Obinna spent last year as part of the Browns' organization. He's yet to make his NFL debut, having spent the entirety of last season on injured reserve.