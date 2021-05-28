Poland: Tychy Falcons sign quarterback Gabriel Losada
The Tychy Falcons of the Polish Football League have signed quarterback Gabriel Losada for the remainder of the 2021 season. The currently undefeated (3-0) Falcons have brought in Losada to replace Jules St. Ge, who suffered a season-ending injury in their last game. Losada will take the reins of an offense that is currently averaging 33 points per game. Tychy’s new quarterback brings experience from Spain and France, having most recently played for the Cannes Iron Mask in 2020.www.americanfootballinternational.com