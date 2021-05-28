Poland: Tychy Falcons sign quarterback Gabriel Losada

The Falcons have some cap space at last, and they’re signing their rookie class. Rookie cornerback Avery Williams seems to be the first one to sign, per his representation. The cap-strapped Falcons have been in a holding pattern with rookies since the draft while they worked out a trade for Julio Jones, who headed to the Titans in a swap that brought Atlanta back a 2nd round pick and a conditional 4th round pick. The team may add a few free agents between now and the season, but the real reason to clear that space was to get guys like Williams inked to rookie deals, and D.