Naya is a five-year-old gray spayed pit bull that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on May 15. Naya has shown a friendly and happy demeanor, readily seeking for attention and rolls on her back for belly rubs. She allows petting and handling and loves to get her handler’s attention. She is easy to leash, very eager to walk to the play yard; but knows how to walk well on leash. While at the play yard, Naya has displayed a gentle and dainty play style. She loves to greet other dogs and sometimes show a push and pull play. She is very social and friendly with other dogs, offering and enticing them to play. Naya is recommended to be in a home with children eight years (middle school-aged) and older. She gets along with dogs her size and is tolerant being around other dogs. Send an email, including her ID number, to the center at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to meet Naya.