Mindless Banter 63 – Q & A [PODCAST]

The podcast, which investigates the link between addiction, recovery, and the outdoors, starts its second season this month. On February 16, 2020, Emily Holland decided she was finally done drinking. The writer and podcast producer had recently moved to Boulder from Boston to be closer to nature, and, after a decadelong abusive relationship with alcohol, realized that booze was only holding her back. Holland, now 29, also understood that her desires to get sober and be outside were connected. She just wasn’t sure how. To find the answer, she launched the Nature Untold podcast in January 2021 to explore the intersection between addiction, recovery, and the outdoors through interviews with folks from across the adventure community. With its second season dropping on June 15, we spoke with Holland about the show and what she’s learned from it along the way.