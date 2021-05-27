Mindless Banter 63 – Q & A [PODCAST]

Oh Fandom Troll.. why won’t you leave well enough alone?Because she can’t.That is freaking why. She will never be done with the Hannibal fandom.Just look at the way she harasses certain people in the fandom(because they have certain things that she doesn’t she just throws out the claim that they are trust fund babies and their parents are paying for it. Here’s the thing:She hasn’t worked a honest day in her life.She’s gone from job to job, getting fired after only a few months(gee, I wonder why that is...) she herself comes from a family with money..but she wants nothing to do with them(she has claimed on more than one occasion that her parents love her siblings more than they do her.It happens with adopted children-she is adopted as am I but sometimes a child just doesn’t fit in with its adoptive family and that is obviously what happened here.)