Checkout.com sets up in Barcelona

Checkout.com, the leading payments service provider has partnered with Homebase, the UK’s home and garden experts, as its new online payments provider. Homebase, which is now live on the Checkout.com platform, selected the provider as part of its ongoing strategy for creating a seamless shopping experience for customers. Homebase.co.uk offers over 35,000 products for the home and garden, offering a range of delivery options and one-hour click and collect across its 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.