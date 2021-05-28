Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC's holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.