Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaww#Asset Management#Sec#Zacks Investment Research#Susquehanna Bancshares#Thestreet#Truist Securities#Evp#Nasdaq Aaww
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Sells 81,441 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksWKRB News

Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 386.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Industryamericanbankingnews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their...
StocksWKRB News

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $198,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.