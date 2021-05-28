Cancel
Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,260 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
Botty Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Blackstone Group Inc Sells 5,175,000 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.
Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.
Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,419 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.
Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 449,569 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Headinvest LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Several other institutional investors have also made...
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 719,468 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortis were worth $907,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.