Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.