City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $556.00

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,924.67 ($116.60).