City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $556.00

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 83776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($7.04).

www.modernreaders.com
