Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)
Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).