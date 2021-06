Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.