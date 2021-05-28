Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

First Alert Forecast: Sun returns Saturday; Windy afternoon

By Matt Engelbrecht
WNDU
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rain will be over by the early morning hours on Saturday. As Michiana transitions to the 60s, winds will be strong and out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will continue warming into the low 70s on Sunday and Memorial Day. Rain chances will stay low with the greatest chance of rain late tonight and early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be above average to start June with highs averaging the upper 70s most of next week.

www.wndu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Memorial Day#Beaches#Ind#First Alert#Sun#Wndu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
CNN

Juneteenth to become federal holiday

Juneteenth will be the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day. President Biden is expected to sign a bill this afternoon establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The President and Vice President...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
Posted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...