First Alert Forecast: Sun returns Saturday; Windy afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rain will be over by the early morning hours on Saturday. As Michiana transitions to the 60s, winds will be strong and out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will continue warming into the low 70s on Sunday and Memorial Day. Rain chances will stay low with the greatest chance of rain late tonight and early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be above average to start June with highs averaging the upper 70s most of next week.