Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.