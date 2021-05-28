Cancel
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HSBC Raises Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “
Educationmodernreaders.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.
StocksWKRB News

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 496 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,231,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $92,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Amphenol worth $691,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 9.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 114,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,076,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Las Vegas, NVmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.