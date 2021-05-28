Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)
Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC's holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.