Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

