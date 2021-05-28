Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com