Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $135,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.