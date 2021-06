WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,038,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Old Dominion Freight Line at the end of the most recent quarter.