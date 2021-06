Soft2Bet has acquired licenses for two of its brands, YoyoCasino and Campobet, from the Malta Gaming Association (MGA), strengthening its position on the European market. Soft2Bet’s brands Campobet and YoyoCasino have received licenses from the Malta Gaming Association (MGA) and have been considered the “best performing brands in Europe.” Soft2Bet has strengthened its position in the European gaming sector, offering a wide range of sports wagering options and casino games, which are an essential part of its ‘all-in-one entertainment experience.’ YoyoCasino, made to meet the specific needs of operators, includes several popular games like Starburst, Bonanza Megaways, and Divine Fortune Megaways.