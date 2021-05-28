Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ishares Global 100 Etf#Ioo#S P Global#Nysearca#Ioo#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Jane Street Group Llc#Ishares S P Global#Fund#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.13.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 313 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Educationmodernreaders.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

TheStreet Upgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to B

Gencor Industries stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GeoWealth Management LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,980 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 250.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Repay worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.