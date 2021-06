With the market up near all-time highs, finding a “bearish” story can be tough. I mean, the proof is in the pudding right? What I am finding, and a lot of us at Zacks are too, is folks are misinterpreting our Bull and Bear of the Day articles. These are not meant to be predictions of what is likely to come over the next day, week, month or year. Rather, they are merely meant to point out bullish or bearish trends in earnings estimates coming from analysts all over Wall Street. They are to shed light rather than to force a conviction.