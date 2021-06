It’s time for Camp Learn & Play! FREE summer activity plans for you to create your own camp at home. So many themes to choose from ( 24 this year) to make the most of your child’s summer at home. Our free summer activity plans are made for every family or teacher looking to add in some fun themes without too much work. You can still fit in special events, take weeks off for day camps outside the house, and maybe even a few family trips! Our camp activity plans are great for children aged 2-8 and older kids will love being counselors in training, so get ready to put tween siblings to work.