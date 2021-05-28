Bull of the Day: XPO Logistics (XPO)

Rushnet Inc (OTCMKTS: RSHN) is a sleeping that is making a powerhouse run up the charts in recent days as the Company drops big on its recently acquired by Ashley Sweat. So far, 2nd Quarter is proving to be yet another record quarter for heliosDX. In the 1st Quarter of 2021, heliosDX generated a record $1,252,000 in revenue. This was a new company benchmark. In April and May 2021, heliosDX has generated revenues totaling approximately $990,000 respectively. This is an average of $495,000 a month. This also includes another record of approximately $530,000 in revenue for the month of May. This growth puts heliosdDX on pace to hit their stretch projected 2nd quarter target of $1.4 to $1.5 million. This again sets another company benchmark. This would equate to just over a 20% revenue growth quarter over quarter. heliosDX enjoyed a 70%+ revenue growth from 2019 to 2020, and to see the growth continue speaks volumes to the execution of the plan, and the staff at heliosDX.