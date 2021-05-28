Cancel
Public Health

Athletes should head to Tokyo Games with ‘confidence’ over Covid safety, say IOC

By Independent TV
The Independent
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic chief Thomas Bach has told athletes they should travel to Tokyo with “full confidence” that the delayed 2020 Games will be safe for competitors and not jeopardise the health of the Japanese people. Speaking in a Q&A session during an online conference of the Athletes’ Commission on Thursday, the...

www.independent.co.uk
Thomas Bach
