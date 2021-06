BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will enjoy fellowship and shopping for their June meetings. A Friendship Roundup is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. June 6 in the barn at The Country Club, Stanford. The speaker will be Mary Jane Zook of Barn Quilts of McLean County. Cookies and drinks will be served. Tickets, $5, by June 1 from unit presidents or 309-829-2537.