Deltona, FL

FHP: Man dies after being struck by own car during 3-vehicle crash on I-4

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTONA, Fla. - The crash occurred on Friday morning around 3:45 a.m. The lanes were closed for several hours. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 30-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in the crash involving three cars. FHP says the man, driving a Chevy Impala, reportedly failed to slow down and struck a Toyota Camry in front of him from behind. The Camry ended up being run off the road and hit a guardrail.

