All shall have prizes: 10 grand for Igor Levit

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Forgive me for the mis-quote from a long running TV science fiction programme, but as we know by now I have been delving back in time to the golden days of the 1930s, via a treasure trove of old negatives. Some of these are now showing me things that I can decipher some of the past from. For example, when I used to do the gardening as a teenager I discovered cobbles under the lawn. I found out that this was an old entry way that separated the house from some small long demolished cottages. The ground had been bought and incorporated into our house's garden, Now this picture seems to show my Granny sitting in the back gate opening, viewed from the other side of that entry way. The cottages would be behind us. When I was gardening only part of the wall on the left had been allowed to stay, the rest was taken down to open up the garden.