All shall have prizes: 10 grand for Igor Levit

Have shared their full "Levitation Sessions II" livestream show, which originally aired back April, to their YouTube Channel. The 19 song set features a few live debuts ("Grown in a Graveyard," "Stinking Cloud," "Spider Cider"), some songs that hadn't been played in a long time ("Enemy Destruct," "It Killed Mom," "Meat Step Lively") and a show-ending string of Chrome covers. "I personally got stoned and stuck my face into the muck of our past catalog to bob for some dusty tumescent gems," said frontman John Dwyer. "I’m quite happy with how this one turned out." Watch the whole thing, and check out the setlist, below.