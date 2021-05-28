Cancel
Music

Mariinsky soloist in critical condition after scooter fall

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian media report that the dancer David Zaleyev is in a coma in hospital after falling off his scooter into traffic. Video of the accident show Zaleyev speeding along a pavement and clipping a pedestrian before his fall. We pray for his recovery.

slippedisc.com
