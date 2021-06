TOMS RIVER - Three township men charged with murder in the fatal shooting a 19-year-old man outside a Main Street apartment last in October have been indicted in the killing. Shadrach Correa, 19, Daivon Sullivan, 19, and Leyron Jones, 24, all of Toms River, were indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Javon Cutler, of Berkeley, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.