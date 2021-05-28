Cancel
Childress County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 439 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Tell to near Cee Vee to 10 miles southwest of Northfield. Movement was east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry.

alerts.weather.gov
