Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Does Crime Pay? Why Criminals are Targeting Stimulus Payments

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 20 days ago

Eli Fuhrman

Stimulus Payment Crime,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bC4cy_0aEP8zUi00

This is not the first example of a crime involving stimulus payments. Attempts at fraud involving stimulus payments have been a concern since the government first began sending them out.

Does Crime Pay? Why Criminals are Targeting Stimulus Payments

Here's What You Need to Remember: A particularly gruesome example of violent crime involving stimulus payments comes out of Indianapolis, where a disagreement over a stimulus payment ended in a quadruple murder .

An elderly woman’s stimulus payment was part of a recent theft attempt. A couple in Ohio is facing charges of theft from a person in a protected class after they duped a woman into signing over a number of assets to them. Investigators say that Karen Laborde and Peter Laborde III managed to trick the woman into signing a quitclaim deed , used to transfer ownership of a property before they then placed her into a nursing home.

They also stole a number of other assets worth over $47,500 from her, including her social security and stimulus payment.

This is not the first example of a crime involving stimulus payments. Attempts at fraud involving stimulus payments have been a concern since the government first began sending them out. One Oklahoma woman, for example, reported that shortly after receiving her first $1,200 stimulus payment she was notified by her bank about more than one attempt to cash fraudulent checks against her account.

More from The National Interest Be Careful: Criminals are Targeting Your Stimulus Payment Latest Round of Stimulus Payments: Who Got What And Why Live Outside America? You Could Be Due for a Stimulus Payment

More organized attempts at fraud involving stimulus payments have also taken place, with one Chicago man accused of working with his brother, a postal worker, to steal stimulus payments from the mail and then resell them.

Those people accused of engaging in fraud related to stimulus payments could face very severe penalties, including fines of up to $1,000,000 as well as jail time.

Violent crimes involving stimulus payments have also occurred. An Indiana postal worker was killed by a man on her regular delivery route who was reportedly angry over having his mail withheld which resulted in a delay in his receiving his stimulus payment, while a man in Illinois was killed following an attempted home invasion and burglary that was targeting his stimulus payment.

Other examples of violent crime involving stimulus payments include a shooting in Detroit that followed an argument over a stimulus payment, as well as one man who set both his house and an ex-girlfriend’s car on fire after reportedly being angry that his $600 stimulus payment was being diverted for child support.

A particularly gruesome example of violent crime involving stimulus payments comes out of Indianapolis, where a disagreement over a stimulus payment ended in a quadruple murder .

Eli Fuhrman is a contributing writer for The National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stimulus#Detroit#Murder#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Law EnforcementFBI Press Room (press release)

FBI Targets Encrypted Platforms Used by Criminal Groups

While the charges shuttered a key device provider, FBI San Diego Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jamie Arnold said they watched the organizations quickly regroup: “When we took down Phantom Secure in 2018, we found the criminal organizations moved quickly to back-up options with other encrypted platforms.” After Phantom Secure, investigators came up with a solution that would do more than cause the organized crime groups to shift to different platforms, such as Sky Global and EncroChat.
Wake County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Anti-riot bill targets criminals, not peaceful protests

House Bill 805, “Preventing Riot and Civil Disorder Act” of 2021, passed in the House by both Republicans and Democrats and has the support of law enforcement and public and private circles. The bill toughens penalties on those who would riot, destroy property and harm innocent people — not those...
Public Safetytcsonc.org

Are Criminals Targeting Your Trash?

The truth is, people have been going through each other's trash forever. But over the years, criminals have started to focus on trash for identity theft. Considering this, here are a few tips to help prevent your trash from turning into an identity theft headache. Take trash with you:. When...
Atlanta, GAWQAD

Why does crime increase over the summer?

ATLANTA — ATLANTA – Atlanta police have developed a plan to deal with the types of crime that typically increase over the summer months. Summer brings picnics, vacations, and higher odds that you’ll fall victim to crime. Study after study continues to show that when the calendar moves from spring...
WorldPosted by
Connecting Vets

Former Green Beret Mike Taylor pleads guilty in Japanese court

Mike Taylor and his son Peter have pleaded guilty in a Japanese court, marking the beginning of the next chapter in a saga that spans an international escape and evasion, Lebanese financiers, a defrocked corporate CEO, and a controversial extradition process. The Taylors were accused by the Japanese government of...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

‘Sip and Spit’ Law in Illinois Allows People Under 21 to Drink Alcohol

Let's call a spade a spade, I drank before I was 21...well before 21, and I'm sure a lot of you did too. Laws were different back when I was a teen, than they are now. Cops showed up at a high school party with kids drinking, they took your beer and kicked you out. These days your drivers license can me taken away, and I think they claim your first born or something...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bachelorette' Star Arrested in FBI Sting Operation

The FBI secretly ran an encrypted communications app that became popular with criminals in an elaborate sting operation that led to the agency obtaining over 20 million messages from over 11,800 devices used by suspected criminals. One of those suspects is Samuel Minkin, who appeared on The Bachelorette Australia Season 6. Another person arrested in Australia is Sopiea Kong, a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2017.