RAILROAD CROSSING WORK IN NEWTON

(NEWTON) The City of Newton has announced that the Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work on the Illinois Route 130 crossing in Newton. The anticipated dates for the work is next Wednesday and Thursday, June 2nd and 3rd. The IDOT detour west will use Martin, Foster, and Hutton Streets while the IDOT detour east will use Wilson and Scott Streets. Because of this, there will be no parking along Wilson Street starting Monday, the 31st, Memorial Day, continuing until the maintenance work is completed at the Route 130 crossing. Motorists should observe all the barricades at the crossing, should use the respective IDOT detours, and allow extra time next week during the crossing work.